Finally, A Fashion Show That Addressed #NoDAPL

Jean-Raymond was one of the many protestors at Standing Rock, and after his trip to there, he said one of the things that stood out to him was the tribe's respect for elders. Pyer Moss' four-part series is inspired by that value; Jean-Raymond admitted to his show's attendees that respecting his own elders is something he needs to work on in his own life. As a live choir sang a sort of battle hymn in several different languages, Jean-Raymond's message felt especially spiritual, in keeping with his past runway shows, which have served as forum for the designer to communicate his political and cultural ruminations