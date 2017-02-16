Finally, A Fashion Show That Addressed #NoDAPL

The designer presented what he's calling the first installment of a four-part collection (the remaining segments will be unveiled in upcoming months), and he dedicated the show to his father, who was seated in the front row. Titled "Stories About My Parents: Part I, My Father As I Remember From 1980 - 1999," Jean-Raymond's collection of menswear looks was shown on a diverse, coed cast of models, to an audience that was supposed to be an intimate, 50-person crowd (the extra standing room filled up quickly).