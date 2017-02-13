What made Uribe's latest collection for Gypsy Sport work was its ability to imagine a future where all genders and walks of life coexist harmoniously. Fabrics were draped in unconventional ways, sure, but it didn't feel like an exploitation of those who struggle to afford adequate clothing. Suiting was presented in a fashion that says anyone can wear one, so long as you fuck it up a bit and make it your own (perhaps as a subtle nod to resisting the status quo): There were also oversized pinstripe blazers, rainbow sweatsuits, and dress pants that featured varsity stripes down the sides.