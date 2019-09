This Designer’s Collection Was Actually Inspired By Homeless People, Trash Bags & All

If this all sounds very similar to that scene from Zoolander , that's because it is. But this certainly isn't the first time fashion has gone too far. In 1995, Rei Kawakubo's menswear collection felt especially tone deaf when she sent models down the runway in Holocaust victim-inspired outfits , coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the camp's liberation. In 2015, Valentino presented an African-inspired collection on a cast of models that were predominantly white (and used words like "tribal" and "wild" to describe Africa in the show notes). And, of course, there was last seasons's Marc Jacobs show that misattributed corn rows to rave culture. (Beyond designers' gaffes over the years, you can also find a history of Vogue's editorial hiccups on New York .)