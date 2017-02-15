The Best Mid-Season Sales To Shop From Your Couch This Weekend

Traditionally, President's Day weekend sales might be a little more synonymous with department store promos for mattresses and grills for you dad (i.e.: great for suburban parents, not so great for your long weekend attention span). But ICYMI, stores are having some massive clean outs right now. With new spring collections hitting the racks, your credit card (and wardrobe) are going to be stoked for the massive amounts of winter merch discounts happening. Some our favorite retailers, from Zara to Intermix, are majorly discounting their goods. And bonus: You don't have to wait until the weekend to shop them!