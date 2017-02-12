Emma Stone’s Ex-Roommates Confirm It: She’s The Coolest

It's easy to think that celebs are all about that Champagne life, especially when they're out there literally drinking Champagne in their Instagram stories, but it's also refreshing to see that not all of them are hanging out in their Malibu mansions. Emma Stone, for instance, is a proud member of Bachelor Nation. She was just as surprised at Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield's impromptu kiss at the Golden Globes as you were. She also knows that Instagram isn't an accurate portrayal of real life. Whether she's tripping in her heels or going to Disneyland, she's all of us. In a new interview, Stone's best friends and ex-roommates revealed that it's not just an act, it's who she is. While Stone has been known to bring her brother along to awards shows, she brought her two BFFs to her interview with on CBS Sunday Morning. Martha MacIsaac, Sugar Lyn Beard, and Stone (know to them as Emily Stone) revealed that they had lived together as youngsters trying to make it show business. In fact, they were often up for the same roles. Even then, they were all supportive of one another. "She’s always known exactly where she wants to go in her career, and who she wants to work with," MacIsaac told Cowan. Stone and MacIsaac both appeared in Superbad. When Beard landed a role in Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, Stone attended the premiere right alongside her friend. They've supported each other every step of the way, from having to eat nothing but mac 'n' cheese to Stone's Academy Award nominations. With a friendship like that, we're sure they never fought about emptying the dishwasher or splitting the utilities, either. With La La Land set to earn Stone another trophy, you better bet that Beard and MacIsaac will be celebrating right alongside her if she takes home the gold.
