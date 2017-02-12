Like It Or Not, Wide Belts Are Happening (Again)

Like a snow storm on the first day of fashion week, sometimes in life, things happen that we just don't understand (or particularly enjoy). And considering we haven't worn a wide belt since the early 2000s, we're feeling pretty unsure about the valiant return of the waist belt that's showing up at New York Fashion Week.
To make one thing clear: We're not necessarily surprised about this one. ASOS has already been trying to make the corset belt happen, and that's likely due to the fact that Kylie, Gigi, Kendall, and Kim have already embraced the waist-defining accessory. On the runways, however, they're a bit more dressed up than just worn over a T-shirt with some thigh-high boots like the Kardashians and Jenners do: Instead, they're being styled over ladylike dresses, cigarette pants, and flared velvet trousers alike. And, considering these looks aren't even hitting stores until fall, it looks like we better start accepting this trend now, because it's clearly not going anywhere.
Ahead, some of our favorite designers from NYFW make the case for the waist belt.