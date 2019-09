Like It Or Not, Wide Belts Are Happening (Again)

To make one thing clear: We're not necessarily surprised about this one. ASOS has already been trying to make the corset belt happen, and that's likely due to the fact that Kylie Gigi, Kendall, and Kim have already embraced the waist-defining accessory. On the runways, however, they're a bit more dressed up than just worn over a T-shirt with some thigh-high boots like the Kardashians and Jenners do: Instead, they're being styled over ladylike dresses, cigarette pants, and flared velvet trousers alike. And, considering these looks aren't even hitting stores until fall, it looks like we better start accepting this trend now, because it's clearly not going anywhere.