Beyoncé & Hidden Figures Dominate The NAACP Image Awards Winners List

Update: In the telecast awards show, Hidden Figures took home Outstanding Motion Picture and its star, Taraji P. Henson earned the Outstanding Actress honor for the film, as well as Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for Empire. "There are roles you accept that scare you. And this one did because I failed math," Henson said in her acceptance speech.
Denzel Washington joined Viola Davis, picking up the Outstanding Actor award for Fences. Dwayne Johnson was named Entertainer of the Year. This story was originally published on February 11, 2017. The Bey Hive is surely buzzing after last night's NAACP Image Awards gala dinner. Beyoncé won five awards in the non-televised presentation that took place before Saturday night's broadcast, which will air on TV One. Lemonade won Outstanding Album. "Freedom" (featuring Kendrick Lamar) won for both Outstanding Song-Contemporary and Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration. "Formation" snagged Oustanding Music Video, and Beyoncé took home Outstanding Female Artist.
Chance The Rapper won Outstanding Male Artist. Ava DuVernay and Trevor Noah also won multiple awards. DuVerney was recognized for her work on Queen Sugar and the Netflix documentary 13th. Noah didn't win for his work on The Daily Show. Instead, he was recognized twice for his memoir, Born A Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood.
Moonlight also received more than one award with Barry Jenkins winning in the writing category, Mahershala Ala winning Outstanding Supporting Actor, and the movie winning for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture. Viola Davis continued her awards season domination with a win for her work in Fences. Black-ish, Atlanta, and American Crime Story: The People Vs. O.J. Simpson were amongst those recognized in the TV categories. Hidden Figures, the book by Margot Lee Shetterly, won Outstanding Literary Work-Nonfiction. The remainder of the awards, including Entertainer of the Year which Beyoncé is also nominated for, will be presented during the TV broadcast. This is a breaking news story, we will update it with new information as it becomes available.
