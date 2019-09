The story of how Donald Trump's cake at last week's inauguration was an exact copy of President Obama's was crazy enough on its own. On Friday things got weirder when someone donated the nine-tier confection to The Daily Show . "We get people calling The Daily Show all the time with the most random requests and ideas and offers," host Trevor Noah said, explaining its arrival. "Then someone called after the inauguration, and they were like, 'Hey, I can give you guys Donald Trump's cake. ... Then we came to work yesterday, and Donald Trump's cake was here. I didn't believe it was real." To be fair we still don't entirely believe it and, in at least one sense, it's completely fake. It's all made of Styrofoam, with the exception of the slice Trump and Mike Pence sliced on stage during the celebration.