Story from Food & Drinks

Trump Inaugural Cake Was A Replication Of Obama’s

Sara Murphy
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images.
Update: Buttercream Bakeshop, who were commissioned to create Trump's inaugural ball cake, posted an Instagram confirming that they were asked to replicate the Obama inauguration cake.
"Excited to share the cake we got to make for one of last night's inaugural balls," a representative for the bakery wrote. "While we most love creating original designs, when we are asked to replicate someone else's work we are thrilled when it is a masterpiece like this one. [Duff Goldman] originally created this for Obama's inauguration 4 years ago and this years committee commissioned us to re-create it. Best part is all the profits are being donated to [Human Rights Campaign], one of our favorite charities who we have loved working with over the years. Because basic human rights are something every man, woman and child~ straight, gay or the rainbow in between~ deserve!
Advertisement
Goldman weighed in on his Twitter in light of this info, saying, "Remembering a fantastic cake I made is awesome and the chef that re-created it for @POTUS Trump did a fantastic job. Group hug, y'all."
This story was originally published on January 21, 2017 at 12:20 p.m. ET.
The latest claims of plagiarism surrounding yesterday's inaugural festivities have less to do with Batman and more to do with baking. To celebrity pastry chef Duff Goldman, the towering nine-tier creation that President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence cut into with a sword last night looked a little too familiar. Goldman points out that the towering cake looked, in fact, almost exactly like the one he made for Barack Obama's inauguration in January of 2013. The Food Network personality took to Twitter to post a side-by-side comparison of the two cakes. "The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama's inauguration 4 years ago," he captioned the image. "The one on the right is Trumps. I didn't make it." A suspicious thinking-face emoji completed his message.
Similarities between the two cakes are readily apparent to laymen's eyes. Both feature a brightly patriotic mix of red, white, and blue that is almost reminiscent of Kellyanne Conway's extremely meme-able inauguration outfit. Both are topped with shining silver stars attached to wires, have a red striped base, and feature an almost identically placed presidential seal. Twitter users, however, are mixed in their response to the lookalike cakes. Many are liking and retweeting the post, but others are crying foul on the pastry chef's accusations, citing White House event planners as the real culprit.
Advertisement
Either way, this is hardly the first time the new president has faced allegations of plagiarism. First Lady Melania Trump's speech at the Republican National Convention last fall was rather infamously called out for mirroring remarks given by Michelle Obama at the 2008 Democratic National Convention. Then just yesterday, there were those aforementioned The Dark Night Rises comparisons. Because imitation really is the sincerest form of flattery?
Advertisement

More from Food & Drinks

R29 Original Series