Okay so, you just watched Donald John Trump be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in front of thousands(ish) of people. You're feeling either hopeful, remorseful, terrified, or a combination of all three. You're thinking about Kellyanne Conway's coat, Barack Obama's final goodbye, and what Melania Trump gave Michelle Obama as gift. But, did you know that the new POTUS used a line from The Dark Knight Rises in his inauguration speech? As the Twitter account Batman-News and Jezebel points out, the similarities between our new President's speech and that of the villainous Bane, played by Tom Hardy, are indeed ample. This wouldn't be the first time that one of the Trumps have been accused of plagiarism. In fact, earlier this week, it came to light that Trump's 2020 slogan is the exact same as the slogan used in the horror film, The Purge: Election Year. So, how much did Trump use from Christopher Nolan's comic book movie? Let's compare. Here's a snippet of what Trump said: "But we are transferring power from Washington D.C. and giving it back to you... the people." Here's Bane: "We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity, and we give it back to you... the people." And here the most similar parts are spliced together.
But, apparently some people have been comparing Trump to Bane for a while now. They called it first!
