Kellyanne Conway, who is also celebrating her 50th birthday today, January 20, arrived at President Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington D.C. wearing a very patriotic getup.
The $3,600 Gucci coat immediately attracted the attention of the internet for its over the top adornments (those brass bear heads!) and the cherry-red cap. The current counselor to the President of the United States described the red, white, and blue peacoat as "Trump revolutionary wear" to NBC Bay Area. Revolutionary, indeed.
Of course, it didn't take long for crafty tweeters to make countless memes about Conway's coat. She's been compared to an American Girl doll, a British soldier from the Revolutionary War, and many more. We gathered the best ones for you here.