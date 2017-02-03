Nicki Minaj Wrote The Sweetest Message To Future Big Sister Blue Ivy

Nicki Minaj had a rough week after finding out her house got robbed, but that hasn't stopped her from feeling happy for her BFF Beyoncé. After learning that her "Feeling Myself" collaborator is having twins, Minaj took to Instagram to shower some attention on Bey's daughter Blue Ivy. "This beautiful little lady bug is so smart and special," she wrote. "You guys have no idea! So Dear Blue, you are going to make an AMAZING big sister. Love always, Nicki." Beyoncé also might've been giving a shout-out to her daughter when she sat on Ivy for her pregnancy announcement photo. The 5-year-old seems to make friends easily, from Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter Apple to Kelly Rowland's son Titan. And if Bey and Solange are their role models, these kids are going to be total #siblinggoals.
