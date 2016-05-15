Fact: A 12-year-old might have a cooler squad than you do.
Apple Martin, daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, celebrated her 12th birthday this weekend. Paltrow documented the big bash, which included a guest appearance by 4-year-old Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé and Jay Z's pride and joy. How cute are they?
It's unclear who the other two girls comprising the "brunch squad" are. Simon Pegg's daughter, Matilda, is in fact Martin's godsister, though the British actor hasn't shared photos of her on social media.
Blue Ivy has been spending a fair amount of time with the Paltrow-Martin crew. She and Apple hung out at the Super Bowl to cheer on mom and Coldplay. Bey also shared a photo of Chris Martin spinning little Blue around during rehearsals.
Verdict: These girls are tight. Or as tight as two young girls with an 8-year age gap can be, anyway.
