It's unclear who the other two girls comprising the "brunch squad" are. Simon Pegg's daughter, Matilda, is in fact Martin's godsister, though the British actor hasn't shared photos of her on social media.Blue Ivy has been spending a fair amount of time with the Paltrow-Martin crew. She and Apple hung out at the Super Bowl to cheer on mom and Coldplay. Bey also shared a photo of Chris Martin spinning little Blue around during rehearsals.Verdict: These girls are tight. Or as tight as two young girls with an 8-year age gap can be, anyway.