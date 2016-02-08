Apple Martin & Blue Ivy Carter Were Best Buds At The Super Bowl

You're never too young to inspire #squadgoals.
While their parents were prepping for the Super Bowl 50 halftime show, 11-year-old Apple Martin and 4-year-old Blue Ivy Carter were spending some quality gal pal time together. Luckily for us, Martin's mom, Gwyneth Paltrow, was there to document it all.
Agreed — that jacket game is strong. And how cute is Apple's protective hand-holding? We'd hire her to babysit.
Blue Ivy also got a sneak peek of her mom's spectacular halftime performance. Beyoncé shared an Instagram of her, Jay Z, and their daughter on the field during a rehearsal. Man. Can we please swap lives with this girl already?
