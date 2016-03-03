Beyoncé Shared An Adorable Photo Of Chris Martin & Blue Ivy

Beyoncé gave such an amazing performance during this year's Super Bowl halftime show, some people kind of forgot that Coldplay was the headliner. But Chris Martin and his bandmates were there, as shown by a batch of behind-the-scenes photos Beyoncé has added to her website. There are some definite backstage gems. The new snaps show Beyoncé riding in a golf cart labeled talent #1 (correct) and Queen B looking regal as she gets some makeup touch-ups.
But the sweetest photos involve Blue Ivy, who was rocking a ballerina outfit while she hung out with her mom. It looks like the toddler had fun with Chris Martin, too. The shot of them playing airplane is too cute. The father of two obviously knows how to keep a kid amused. It looks like the entire Martin-Paltrow family was taking care of Blue Ivy as her mom dominated the Super Bowl.
