Solange Just Congratulated Beyoncé In The Cutest Way

While some sisters may seem like they have #siblinggoals down pat (ahem, Hadids), the Knowles women don't have to do much to prove their dominance in that department. After her big sis Beyoncé announced her pregnancy yesterday, Solange took to her own social media channels to send some sweet congratulations. In her Instagram story, Solange added a few emoji to Beyoncé's now-iconic announcement. Plus, she added the caption "proud auntie," which is basically how all of us feel right now. In addition to the baby-related emoji surrounding Bey's portrait, Solange added a crown right on top of her sister's head. As if we needed a reminder.
In addition to her Instagram story, Solange kept the festivities going on her feed. This morning, she reposted a photo from Beyoncé's pregnancy photo shoot, showing the queen wearing a bold orange bandeau, and added a mysteriously dark filter. She captioned it simply with a bouquet emoji. All this just a day after the announcement? We're keeping our eyes peeled and our hearts open to see how auntie Solange celebrates these twins in the coming months — and the rest of their lives. She's already proven to be a great aunt to little Blue Ivy. That's how you do #siblinggoals. Take note, everyone.
