Kelly Rowland's Son & Blue Ivy Are The Cutest Friends Ever

Since their Destiny's Child days, Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé have both gotten busy with their careers and families, but they've managed to remain tight. In fact, they've brought their kids along to their reunions.
Rowland told reporters at a March of Dimes Celebration of Babies luncheon that Blue Ivy and Titan had taken to each other, according to E! News. They "act like cousins," she said, and are "extremely close."
That relationship means as much to her as hers and Beyoncé's. "It's the sweetest thing," she said. "It's the greatest thing about friendship when you're able to grow up together and your children are able to grow up together and it's just years. Just years upon years of beautiful friendship and sisterhood."
She also said Titan could have a future in the music biz, since he sings back every song he hears.
Hmm. We also know that Blue Ivy can dance. Could there be a Destiny's Child cover band in the making? A combination with genes like that is never too young to start.
