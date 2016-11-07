By now, you may have heard of a new viral sensation called The Mannequin Challenge. Unlike the Ice Bucket Challenge, this one does not require intense shivering — or any movement at all (nor is it raising money for a cause). The new challenge merely finds participants standing frozen in a scene, as though someone hit the "pause" button on life. Now, celebrities are getting in on the action — and Destiny's Child has officially risen to the challenge with their own video.
Mashable reports that Twitter user @pvrity__ was the first to post The Mannequin Challenge. If I'm being honest, I find this video seriously creepy. These teens look like they're straight out of The Twilight Zone. (Or, you know, that 2002 movie Clockstoppers.) Still, it's easy to see why this simple trend might catch on — the effect is pretty cool, despite how eerie it is.
Beyoncé, Michelle Williams, and Kelly Rowland decided to try their hand at the challenge with a park scene. Williams passes Bey an orange ball, while Rowland stands behind them with...a balloon snake? Unclear.
Beyoncé, @KELLYROWLAND & @RealMichelleW doing the #MannequinChallenge ❤️ pic.twitter.com/piykNf58bf— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) November 7, 2016
The bigger the group, the better for this situation — which is why I vote for an Orange Is the New Black cast photo next — and maybe a Hamilton one after that? The sky's the limit now that Bey has deemed The Mannequin Challenge worthy. Game on.
