Did You Spot The Stealthy Way Beyoncé Used Fashion To Tell Us Blue Ivy’s Name?

And while we daydream about what the next era of Beyoncé's maternity style will look like, us serious Beyoncé stans have been knee-deep in our own Bey-themed detective work over pressing matters, such as: Which lingerie brand(s) was wearing in her Instagram announcement; when and where she forewarned us of this blessing, and all of the memes that came with it. Some of us (a.k.a., me; it was definitely me, myself, and I ) did some hardcore photo research and discovered that Bey basically hinted at Blue Ivy's name throughout the last two trimesters of her last pregnancy, up until Ivy's delivery on January 7th, 2012, at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.