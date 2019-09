Everything You Need To Recreate Beyoncé’s Ethereal Pregnancy Photo

Being as obsessive as we are, we've tracked down the exact aubergine bra and baby blue silk panties she's wearing in the picture. For future mom to-be's out there, we can't promise your announcement will be anywhere near as ethereal as Beyoncé's, but you can recreate her look for a more affordable price than you imagined. The Agent Provacateur bra retails for $130 (unsurprising since Bey was a fan of wearing the brand during her last pregnancy with Blue Ivy) while the Liviana panties go for $95. That's probably less than you paid for your last Beyonce Halloween D.I.Y. attempt. So go on, buy into this moment of history.