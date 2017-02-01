Everything You Need To Recreate Beyoncé’s Ethereal Pregnancy Photo

Remember that time Beyoncé dropped the news that she was pregnant with not one, but two future sibling for Baby Blue on a Wednesday afternoon? In 20 years, it'll be a moment we'll be telling our own kids about. And, after taking a breather from the initial shock, glee, and jubilation (in that order), we we're able to really appreciate the portrait she released to break the announcement (as only Queen Bey can). Out Beyoncé-ing us all, she showcased her baby bump in nothing but a sheer bra, a frilly pair of panties...and a veil. The only thing missing from the magical scene were some cherubs and fairy dust.