The Bridal Line All Of Your Favorite Fashion Instagrammers Will Be Wearing

When it comes to bridal wares, you better hope you've saved enough coins to make what can seem like the most expensive, never-ending search for a dress seem like a smooth ride. Or, you could dig around Instagram from the comfort of your own home for on-the-rise bridal labels. Chances are, the masses aren't taking this route, which means your chance of finding a dress that's one-of-a-kind (or at least looks like it was made just for you) are that much higher. Consider starting your quest with indie designer Lily Ashwell, who just launched her bridal collection yesterday.
As you can see, the aesthetic of each number — classic, clean-lined slip dresses available in ten different pastels — is nothing short of Instagram gold. Plus, you'll most likely be able to wear it after your wedding day, too (or after your pal's nuptials, since these are bridesmaid-apropos looks, too. As for the pricing, it's pretty good for a direct-to-consumer brand, particularly for the bridal market. Think along the lines of Reformation, Free People and ASOS, with Ashwell's designs going for $385 to $550. Ahead, peruse the entire collection. And we're pretty sure it goes without saying that these are destined to end up on your Pinterest board, ASAP.