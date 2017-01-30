A lot went down at last night's SAG Awards. Winona Ryder went through a range of emotions during that Stranger Things acceptance speech. Countless celebs voiced their concerns about today's political climate. Viola Davis and Emma Stone reunited on the red carpet. But there was plenty happening behind the scenes within the beauty world, too — and it's not exactly what you'd expect.
The most surprising trend we noticed? Multiple A-lister attendees — including Natalie Portman, Sofia Vergara, Amy Adams, and more — used the night to promote lesser-known, indie beauty brands. Maisie Williams' classic Hollywood waves, for example, were courtesy of the Australian-based company, Bhave. The beauty secret hiding in Viola Davis' bag? A random foot spray from Still Standing. And the list goes on.
It's not that we're surprised to see A-listers try unexpected beauty products, but it is nice when under-the-radar items get an opportunity to shine. Click through the slides ahead to familiarize yourself with a few of our favorites — who knows, they might just be the next big thing.