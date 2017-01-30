Update: With the final season of Pretty Little Liars on the horizon, it seems as though the cast is closer than ever. Back in October, the crew got matching tattoos to commemorate the show's end. And now, it looks like their at it again — only this time they are getting matching haircuts.
First came Lucy Hale with a blunt, black bob. Then, over the weekend Troian Bellisario debuted a collarbone-grazing cut. Now, it's Ashley Benson's turn — and she went straight for a blond bob. Either these co-star pals have some seriously impressive telepathy, or they are just super inspired by each other's beauty risks. Either way, we're loving the matching transformations. Shay Mitchell, you're up next.
Advertisement
This story was originally published on January 28, 2017.
Troian Bellisario hasn't finished experimenting with hairstyles. TBH, we hope she never does.) Once she was free of all Pretty Little Liars constraints, she died her tips a very non-Spencer Hastings shade of reddish pink in December. On Friday, she chopped those tips, and what appears to be over six inches of hair, right off.
"I've only been talking about cutting my hair for 7 years," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @davestanwell for making it happen!" Bellisario's thick, ridiculously glossy locks still fall below her shoulders, but hairstylist David Stanwell cut several inches of it and erased all traces of the color that we couldn't quite I.D. as trendy blorange or rose quartz. She got the cut and color just before heading over to the red carpet of the Harper's Bazaar 150 Most Fashionable Women party in West Hollywood.
"No but for serious, I actually got a really beautiful haircut, and I'm really, really excited," she said on Snapchat Friday. Maybe now that she's begun this new transformation, she'll be tempted to go even shorter?
Advertisement