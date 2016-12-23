After working together on the set of Pretty Little Liars for over seven years, we wouldn’t be surprised if the stars of the popular TV show had established some kind of twinning telepathy. At least, that would explain the timely coincidence of Troian Bellisario swapping out her dark 'do for a pink dip-dye — just days after her former costar Ashley Benson tried the cotton-candy color herself.
That said, they’re two very different looks. Bellisario had a darker rosy hue woven into the lengths of her brown hair, whereas Benson went all-out with a bright, bubblegum pink. Still, the bold color signifies a lot of new beginnings for the actress, not just the end of the PLL era. Bellisario wed her long-term boyfriend, Suits star Patrick J. Adams, a mere two weeks ago, and of course, Benson was right there with her. Pretty Little Liars turned BFFs — all is right in the world.
Bellisario shared the makeover on Instagram, crediting her stylist David Stanwell for the change. Stanwell acknowledged his client’s new look on his own Insta and called out “#RIPSpencer,” which must have stung for PLL diehards everywhere. It’s true: We have officially turned the page on Spencer Hastings. Keep calm and renew your Hulu subscription.
