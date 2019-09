Can This Modest Activewear Line Fill A Void, One Running Dress At A Time?

The modest fashion has expanded greatly in the past few years. Luxury houses like Dolce & Gabbana are finally realizing there’s a lucrative market (and, subsequently, tapping into it); Uniqlo has turned out a few modest collections, while other fast fashion retailers, such as Mango , and brands like DKNY have rolled out Ramadan-specific looks. Even for those who aren’t dressing modestly for religious or cultural convictions, a more covered-up aesthetic has seeped an array of designers' collections, even if it's not a mainstream fashion movement yet . However, there’s still a lot of room for expansion when it comes to modest activewear. Designing skin-obscuring pieces for activities that demand a wide range of motion is inherently challenging. The current range of options are really limited, populated by the likes of Veil , a Kickstarter-spurred collection of hijab-equipped sportswear. (Plus, much of the conversation about, and new options within, the modest fashion market has focused on Muslim customers seeking modest garb.) For Chana Rachel Weinberg, the impetus for launching Chanabana , a line of modest activewear specifically designed for running, came out of her own difficulties finding suitable garb to work out in as she became a more observant Jew. She specifically honed in on comfortably modest and agility-accommodating workout gear. (Interestingly, Weinberg's decision to create a line came about after she became increasingly devout and increasingly passionate about running.) Ahead, Weinberg fills us in on the process of creating exercise gear for the modest set, and what lies ahead for the brand.“I actually launched Chanabana as an answer to my own discovery for the need of a line of attractive, modest active wear for women in 2014, when I returned to Israel for my final year of fashion design studies at the Shenkar College of Engineering, Design, and Art. At the time, I was going through a period in life where I was becoming more religious. I suddenly found myself with nothing to wear for running, and I was running on a regular basis. The other modest runners were out there running in jean skirts — and for running, I wasn't willing to compromise on comfort and style for modesty. "This was when I came up with my first running dress: a sleek, long-sleeved, knee-length dress, made of Lycra, with white running stripes along the back and sides. This dress made me feel absolutely amazing, and I would wear it for all my runs along the beach, getting attention from fellow runners. Later on, I came up with a trendy running skirt, which has attached leggings, and a running set, which includes a skirt and coordinating sport top. Since then, I continue to expand the line to meet customer needs.”“An Australian sportswear brand, Lorna Jane, was my first inspiration for starting my own line of women’s activewear. Lorna Jane incorporates stunning color combinations and textiles that look amazing and totally motivate a person to go out and run. I worked in Australia most summers during breaks from my fashion design studies in Israel. I would wake up every morning with anticipation to go for my daily run to start my day, usually clad in Lorna Jane’s apparel. That was also the beginning of my great love of running.”