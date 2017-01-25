Can This Modest Activewear Line Fill A Void, One Running Dress At A Time?

Who is the target Chanabana customer?

“A woman in her mid 20s to 30s who has a busy lifestyle and who values health and modesty. Also, I target women aged 40 to 60 who seek sporty, complementary apparel that they can wear to the gym or for an outdoor walk, and then proceed to daily errands without having to change their clothes." What characteristics did you focus on while designing the running dress?

“I wanted to create a dress that would be fashionable, modest and flattering. I was also always more into skirts than leggings and figured, why not create a dress for my runs? I chose the color combination of black and white because it’s classic and slimming. I eliminated the side seams and draped the dress with flattering flowing cuts to give it a feminine, unique, and flattering look. I wanted the dress to have the look we find in the sports world, so I draped lines around the side and back and added a trim insert of black mesh in the sleeves.” What distinguishes Chanabana from the sparse current landscape of modest workout brands?

“Chanabana specializes in running wear, and the pieces are made of an extra-lightweight, quick-dry material, unlike brands which claim to be multipurpose — for swimming and running — so they’re made of heavier fabrics." How do you hope to expand Chanabana?

“I want to promote my online shop and run a Kickstarter campaign to get the word out. In addition, I would like to start hosting cultural events to promote my product, and continue expanding the line by offering a larger selection of styles.” Have you gotten any memorable feedback from customers so far?

“One of my customers walked up to me in synagogue to tell me how amazing her sports set is and how it saves her the headache of a wearing a heavy and frumpy skirt to her coed gym.”