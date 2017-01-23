Kim Kardashian Enjoys Some Light Reading About Near-Death Experiences

Kim Kardashian enjoyed some light reading this weekend. Or, rather, some reading about the light. Kardashian snapchatted a photo of the book she's currently devouring, Embraced by the Light. The 1992 title by Betty J. Eadie is one of the best known and most detailed accounts of a near-death experience, or NDE. In the bestseller, Eadie chronicles her incredible spiritual experience, which occurred while she was recovering from a surgery at age 31. Kardashian, of course, had her life threatened back in October, when she was bound, gagged, and robbed at gunpoint. According to reports, the emotional recovery was a difficult process for the shaken 36-year-old, who sought counseling after the incident and laid low until this month. Perhaps Embraced is helping the mom of two heal from the terrifying ordeal. According to Eadie, after all, the book's purpose is "to reach hurting souls and bring comfort to them during hardships, loss of loved ones and to help them establish direction when misdirected through daily living," and "to bring to its reader the powerful message of God's unconditional and eternal love for them." Or maybe, Kim has just been binging The OA.
