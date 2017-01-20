Kim Kardashian Bids Farewell To Obama, While Caitlyn Jenner Celebrates Trump’s Arrival

Like many people around the country today, Kim Kardashian was feeling a bit emotional. Today, the reality TV star posted a sweet message on her app about the now former President of the United States, Barack Obama. "Thank you for leading our country. You will be missed." Kardashian then shared multiple family photos of herself, husband Kanye West, and daughter North with Obama. Even Kanye can't help but smile, wide, in the photos.
The supportive message comes on the heels of Caitlyn Jenner's arrival to Capitol Hill today. Jenner is reportedly in town to welcome in the new president. Who says families with varying political beliefs can't get along?
Advertisement