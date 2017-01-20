I made a appointment at the DMV this morning. That's where I'll be. The DMV. ?? #AlreadyGreat— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 20, 2017
Endlessly grateful to @BarackObama for everything he is & has done for this country. We will not stop fighting for what is right. pic.twitter.com/Q9wf30GQxk— Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) January 20, 2017
#optimisticchallenge pic.twitter.com/eIlZtZ264k— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) January 20, 2017
Ok let's do it. And I look forward to the new President setting a great example from today on! https://t.co/f08cdLeyp6— Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 20, 2017
If for some crazy reason today you're like holy shit it does matter, you can register to vote here: https://t.co/yJDt85sKOT— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) January 20, 2017
Dear Lara’s principle/dean: please give her the day off Friday 1/20. It’s cool. Really. We’re good. Signed John Mayer https://t.co/2AsOP0Srul— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) January 19, 2017
Thank you @POTUS and @FLOTUS for 8 years of amazing grace. We love you. pic.twitter.com/EwApl7bpe4— billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 19, 2017
Thank you, @POTUS and @FLOTUS For it all. #tbt and just...so much more. pic.twitter.com/IwxvmqrCt5— Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) January 20, 2017
Thank You for your service @POTUS We will miss you pic.twitter.com/jd9Xn2MCAP— Gaten Matarazzo (@GatenM123) January 20, 2017
I'll never forget seeing @ChrisisSingin walk in this room and @POTUS greeting him as "Mr. President." https://t.co/j9PSagiH01— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 20, 2017
Gonna miss this man A LOT. Thank you Mr. President!! https://t.co/gBgMx6DR8F— Lisa Edelstein (@LisaEdelstein) January 20, 2017
Stop telling me to "get over it". Get UNDER it. He works for US. The democratic process is constant. Stay informed, stay engaged, speak up.— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) January 20, 2017
I'm here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future. #Inauguration— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 20, 2017
i was going to go to sundance to support john tomorrow but feeling compelled to support my fellow women. see you at the women's march, DC— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2017
#ThankYouObama #LGBT #ThankYouBiden #womensmarch #equality pic.twitter.com/5aueQgp4Y9— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 20, 2017
Calling all defenders of human rights to join the @womensmarch on Jan 21! #WomensMarch— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 18, 2017
My president is black...feels good to say. Thank you for all you've done and all you represent.… https://t.co/aQZpZPrunL— Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 20, 2017
what a beautiful prayer. makes me wanna grab my puss— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2017
Me trying to ignore the bs all day today.... pic.twitter.com/SUpivOIGli— Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 20, 2017
The last 2 inaugurations were very crowded. This one is so... roomy— John Legend (@johnlegend) January 20, 2017
Feeling like you might barf? Me too. Here is what is helping me: pic.twitter.com/MPZwOkcvFD— Aidy Bryant (@aidybryant) January 20, 2017
"that i will faithfully execute........literally everyone who has ever wronged me"— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2017
Remember, tomorrow we are not crowning a king, or bowing down to a dictator. Tomorrow our new employee starts his temp job. We're the boss.— Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) January 19, 2017