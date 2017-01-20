Story from Pop Culture

Celebrities Are Tweeting About Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Shannon Carlin
At the same time Donald Trump was being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, celebrities were making their feelings known on Twitter. In less than 140 characters, stars like Katy Perry let fans know what they were doing on Inauguration Day. "Sleeping in," Perry wrote. "Then I'm marching #WomensMarch." Elizabeth Banks also had alternate plans for the inauguration. "I made an appointment at the DMV this morning," she tweeted. "That's where I'll be. The DMV. #AlreadyGreat"
Like many others Mandy Moore chose not to talk about Trump but instead took a look back at the last eight years with a photo of President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. "Endlessly grateful to @BarackObama for everything he is & has done for this country," she wrote. "We will not stop fighting for what is right."
Chance the Rapper invited fans to take the #optimisticchallenge, which was a dance to get ready for the next four years. While Andy Cohen took a fan's advice to follow Obama's lead, and unite around the incoming POTUS in a way only he could. "Ok let's do it," Cohen wrote. "And I look forward to the new President setting a great example from today on!"
Kal Penn, who was an appointed member of President Obama's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, had a piece of advice for anyone who like Perry felt like sleeping in today. "If for some crazy reason today you're like holy shit it does matter," he wrote, "you can register to vote." What was John Mayer doing? Oh, he was just trying to get a girl named Lara out of school for the day so she could listen to his new EP The Search for Everything Wave One. Here's what else celebrities were tweeting on this Inauguration Day.
