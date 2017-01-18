Will M. Night Shyamalan Direct Stranger Things?

Could M. Night Shyamalan be making his way to Hawkins, Indiana? In an interview with Digital Spy, Shyamalan revealed that the Duffer Brothers owe him, big time. In addition to being the masterminds behind Netflix's Stranger Things, the twin directors also wrote and produced a few episodes of Shyamalan's Fox series, Wayward Pines. "My boys who do Stranger Things, they did Wayward Pines for me. They were round my house and I was like, 'Well, you can hire me back guys!'" Way to be subtle, M. Night. With season 2 of Stranger Things underway, if the director wants in on the action, he'd better get in there pronto. However, the thriller director has also been fairly busy. His film Split opens January 21, and he's rebooting '90s horror classic, Tales from the Crypt. Shyamalan's breakthrough came in 1999 with The Sixth Sense. And for nearly two decades the director's carved a niche with hit or miss supernatural thrillers. Shyamalan taking on the Upside Down...it's almost too good to be true.
