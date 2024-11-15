In Dune: Prophecy, Women Actually Do Run The World

By leaning into these aesthetics, the Sisters not only coax leaders into letting them dutifully advise their every move, but also hide in plain sight as they pull the strings of the universe. “They present themselves as a mystical order, but deep down they're using espionage, they're using sabotage, they're using political influence, they’re using a variety of skills that control power,” Goldberg continues. “And one part of it, which I think is really essential, is controlling a narrative. If you control the narrative, I think you can control the future.”