SH: I mean, I know in our community specifically, even when there's a funeral, it's like jokes and celebrations. The way that we cope in general is usually through laughter. It's very rarely a somber thing happening. We don't have time to be somber. Okay? End of the world, we don't have time to be crying, is kind of how we are. So for me personally, I really am very good about separating work from my personal life. So right before this, if you could honestly be on our set, what you would see is [breaks into a personal dance party].“Let's do it! Let's do it! Let's do it!” And then acting, you know, so right before the take, I'm usually messing with somebody or cracking a joke. And then they say, “Action!” then I go into Gabi Mosley. I keep them very, very separate. I think it's important for people not to get caught up in the emotion because it's a very heavy, heavy show. And I taught myself that younger; everybody has their own process. I taught myself that it's not a good thing to go down that road. Because if you know your character, you know how to slip right where you need to be emotionally.