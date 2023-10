Just two episodes into the new series, viewers can tell that Found is going to be a wild ride from start to finish with curveballs that we wouldn’t see coming even if we were sitting in the writer’s room ourselves (the show is helmed by All American executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll ). The script feels urgent, accurately paced to match the short window of time authorities have to find missing people, but never rushed, still giving us enough time to invest in each new case and the team that’s racing against the clock to solve it. It’s excellently cast, too. Hampton’s Gabi is simmering with tension in every frame, and the barely-contained emotions that the actress relays make for a thoughtful depiction of the physical and emotional consequences that result from her unresolved trauma . Even though Gabi is free and has been for years, her kidnapping fundamentally altered her life, so her healing process is somewhat…stalled. (Imprisoning her kidnapper is kind of a dead giveaway for where she’s at emotionally.) And it’s not just Gabi shouldering a daily burden; each employee on the M & A payroll office is just as emotionally fraught and trying to navigate a similar pain. Whether they themselves were kidnapped, or a loved one was unexpectedly taken from their lives and never returned, they’re connected by the tragedy of kidnapping. These cases are personal, and the whole M & A firm is aligned on turning any and every stone to bring the missing back home.