Who’s Back For Shameless’ Last Hurrah In Season 11

Debbie (Emma Kenney) is a mom to Franny, Lip (Jeremy Allen White) and Tami (Kate Miner) have baby Freddy together, and Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) are married. Even the key players who aren’t old enough to start thinking about a family are making bold moves this season: Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) goes into law enforcement, it’s made clear that Liam (Christian Isaiah) is incredibly intelligent and has potential to become whatever he wants to be, and Fiona (Emmy Rossum)? Moving out of Chicago is the best thing could have done for herself.