Kevin, Veronica & Carol’s insemination threesome, season 3 episode 8



“Best” is, well, maybe not the best adjective to describe this scene. “Noteworthy” might be better, or, simply, “memorable.”



But what happens is that the Gallagher family’s friends Kevin (Steve Howey) and Veronica (Shanola Hampton) have trouble conceiving. With their parenthood options dwindling, they decide that the best way to ensure kids of their own is for V’s mother Carol (Vanessa Bell Calloway) to act as a surrogate — which, in case you were wondering, very much does mean that she has to have sex with Kev.



But because V is uncomfortable with Carol having sex without her being there, she decides she has to watch it all go down. Her mom insists on getting drunk and listening to baby-making music (fair), and, in retaliation, V makes her put a bag over her head.



And you know what? Apparently it works, because Carol gets pregnant.



In this moment, Shameless very nearly transcended its own title, and for that, it makes the list.