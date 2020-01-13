It’s The End Of A (Drunken) Era: Shameless To End After Next Season

Pour one out for the Gallagher family, because Shameless is coming to an end, according to a press release from Showtime.
Shameless, which is currently in its 10th season on Showtime, will air its 11th and final season this summer. The series follows the misadventures of the Chicago-based Gallagher family, headed by sometimes-absent, usually drunk Frank (William H. Macy).
"I’m unbelievably thankful for all of the years of support from [Showtime Entertainment president] Gary Levine and everyone at Showtime that’s allowed us to make Shameless,” creator John Wells, who adapted the series from a U.K. format which also ran 11 seasons, said in a statement. "It’s been a fantastic experience and all of us in the cast and crew have had a wonderful time following the lives of the Gallagher family and friends. It’s been a pleasure!"
Fans saw the end of the long-running dramedy coming with the season 9 exit of Emmy Rossum, who played eldest daughter Fiona Gallagher on the series. Though Macy was the show’s original star, after several seasons the action skewed more and more towards Rossum’s character, who took care of her many siblings while struggling to make ends meet. In 2016, prior to filming season 8 of Shameless, Rossum fought to be paid on par with Macy in order for her to continue with the series. She was granted equal pay but chose to exit the series one season later.
When asked if she would one day return to the series for a cameo, Rossum told Entertainment Weekly in March:
“I would never close my door on the family. Like I said in what I wrote and what I said to them repeatedly, they should just think of me being down the block. I’m just in New York. It’s not like I’ll never be in L.A. or Chicago [where they film the series] ever again, so I’m not that far away.”
With mere episodes left of the series, there’s now a ticking clock on whether we’ll see Fiona again.
Refinery29 reached out to Rossum, Macy, and Showtime for comment.
