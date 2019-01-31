Shameless fans have more than just a 10th season to look forward to, the news of which was just announced at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour according to The Hollywood Reporter, but also the return of a character who was supposedly lost to history. No, not Emmy Rossum's Fiona Gallagher, who is departing the show this year. A different season 9 departure is making a comeback: Ian Gallagher, played by Cameron Monaghan, will make his triumphant return.
The show said goodbye to Ian earlier this season, when he was sent to prison alongside Mickey (Noel Fisher). It's unclear exactly how Ian will make his return, but production on the 10th season is slated to start this year.
"All of us on Shameless are delighted that we get to tell more wonderful Gallagher stories - and thankful to Showtime for their continued support,"showrunner John Wells said in a statement. "We can't wait to get back to work with this extraordinary cast."
With Fiona gone, the characters will have to figure out a new dynamic for the family. How much longer will the Gallaghers last?
"I know there's another 10 years of stories, and I'd love to see them," William H. Macy, who plays Frank on the series, told THR last year. "But when I think about acting them, my back starts to hurt a little bit. I know I want to do another season or two, and after that we shall see."
Luckily, we still have two more episodes with the full family before Rossum's departure. Shameless next airs on February 10 at 9 p.m. on Showtime.
