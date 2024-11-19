English Teacher’s Brian Jordan Alvarez Satirizes School Culture Wars — & It’s Worth Streaming

The thing about being a queer educator under attack is that, as a functioning adult, Marquez also has other problems to contend with in his life. Marquez has a class to teach, an ex-relationship to figure out, a camping trip to chaperone — and he is being investigated by his employer because the mother of one of his students saw him kiss his ex on campus. But his life doesn’t come to a halt when he suffers discrimination; he just has to keep going and take strength from the community around him. Treating the topic of queerness in schools with levity, Marquez’s storyline shows how discrimination is an everyday worry for LGBTQ people. But it also demonstrates the ridiculousness of the charge: how can queer educators be teaching kids how to be gay when they barely have a grasp on their personal lives?