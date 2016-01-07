M Night Shyamalan Tales From The Crypt Reboot

Some '90s kids got spooked by Are You Afraid of the Dark or the creepier scenes from The Nightmare Before Christmas. But for the truly brave children with access to premium cable, Tales From The Crypt kept you up at night. And for a new generation (and nostalgia viewers) Tales of the Crypt is returning, this time on TNT.



The horror show, hosted by the terrifying Gollum after-photo Crypt Keeper, will be revived by M. Night Shyamalan. The director told EW, "To be part of such a beloved brand like Tales From the Crypt, something I grew up watching, and to also have the chance to push the boundaries of genre television as a whole, is an inspiring opportunity that I can’t wait to dive into."



Now the biggest question is, what will Tales From the Crypt will look like in the 21st century? Will young women be contacted by evil sorcerers via Candy Crush invite? Let's as least hope the show gets some of its biggest guest stars to make cameos in the reboot. Their impressive cast list included Demi Moore, Steve Buscemi, John Stamos, and Daniel Craig.