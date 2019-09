Of course, we had an inkling this would happen, though we certainly didn't want to believe it. Last year, Ed Hardy-style motifs made an appearance at the Vetements show alongside references to Justin Beiber and death metal merchandise. Similar to the recent (ironic?) revival of companies like Champion and Juicy Couture (also thanks to designer Demna Gvasalia), this just seems to be the latest nostalgic brand to make it's way back into the zeitgeist. Only time will tell, though, whether it'll hit the mainstream with the same impact. And if nothing else, we'll simply consider this yet another sign of the nearing apocalypse. Godspeed, everyone.