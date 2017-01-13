Like ripping off a bandaid, we're just going to come out and say it: Ed Hardy is making a comeback. In the last few weeks alone, we spotted several cool labels and It girls on Instagram trying to make that gaudy cursive lettering and rhinestone goodness a thing once again — and we don't know how to feel about it.
First, we saw stylist and reconstructed vintage designer Sami Miro post a picture of herself sporting a red T-shirt, with the appropriate caption, "Out with the old, in with the old." Then, we noticed model and Insta-personality Taylor Lashae wearing an Ed Hardy baseball tee with an on-trend miniskirt, fishnets, and a beret. The cherry on top, however, was catching wind of London-based streetwear brand Illustrated People's recent collaboration with Ed Hardy on a capsule of crop tops, T-shirts, and hoodies available exclusively at Selfridges. And since three allegedly makes a trend, there you have it, folks.
Of course, we had an inkling this would happen, though we certainly didn't want to believe it. Last year, Ed Hardy-style motifs made an appearance at the Vetements show alongside references to Justin Beiber and death metal merchandise. Similar to the recent (ironic?) revival of companies like Champion and Juicy Couture (also thanks to designer Demna Gvasalia), this just seems to be the latest nostalgic brand to make it's way back into the zeitgeist. Only time will tell, though, whether it'll hit the mainstream with the same impact. And if nothing else, we'll simply consider this yet another sign of the nearing apocalypse. Godspeed, everyone.
