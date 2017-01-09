See The Dress Chrissy Metz Actually Wore To The Golden Globes

When it comes to red carpet fashion, nothing is certain until a celebrity arrives at the event. With so many moving parts, literally, from the gowns to the jewelry and the shoes, there's always room for surprises. That was certainly the case with This Is Us' Chrissy Metz look for the Golden Globes. The nominee was expected to wear one of two custom Christian Siriano gowns, according to E!, which went to a fitting with the designer and the final contenders. However, when she rolled up to the event, Metz was wearing something totally unexpected: an ensemble from a totally different designer.