See The Dress Chrissy Metz Actually Wore To The Golden Globes

When it comes to red carpet fashion, nothing is certain until a celebrity arrives at the event. With so many moving parts, literally, from the gowns to the jewelry and the shoes, there's always room for surprises. That was certainly the case with This Is Us' Chrissy Metz look for the Golden Globes. The nominee was expected to wear one of two custom Christian Siriano gowns, according to E!, which went to a fitting with the designer and the final contenders. However, when she rolled up to the event, Metz was wearing something totally unexpected: an ensemble from a totally different designer.
In the end, Metz opted for a long-sleeved velvet gown from designer Nathaniel Paul, Glamour reports. "I had a couple of choices for dresses, which, wow, I didn't think I'd have — what an honor," she told the magazine. "And I just was like 'I want to feel comfortable, I love purple, why the hell not? It spoke to me." Hey, that's a totally valid reason. It may not have been what we were anticipating, but the actress looked great anyway.
This story was originally published on January 7, 2016.
This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz will be wearing designer Christian Siriano when she hits the Golden Globes red carpet tomorrow night. She will appear in one of two ultra-glam creations from the designer, and a behind-the-scenes video from E! News gives us a look at their final fitting together. "I prayed to the heavens," Metz laughingly says of how she became connected with Siriano. "I just got really lucky that he would want to work with me." She wasn't the only one feeling their partnership. "It was really exciting because she left it to be open to anything," Siriano says of dressing the breakout star. Siriano designed two options for Metz, explaining that "one is more classic, more elegant, and the other is maybe a little bit more fashion." Metz, for her part, has nothing but praise for both options, a flowing red dress with long-sleeved beaded bodice and a cascading green sleeveless gown with a dramatic drape of fabric adorning one shoulder. "I'm a lucky girl," she enthused. This is not the first time Siriano has dressed women whose bodies Hollywood consider non-traditional for the red carpet. Last year, when Ghostbusters Leslie Jones tweeted her frustration at the lack of fashion brands willing to dress her non-sample-sized self for the movie's premiere, Siriano was quick to offer his services, and the resulting custom, bright-red, off-the-shoulder gown was breathtaking. He has dressed Christina Hendricks, Kathy Bates, Nicey Nash, and a pregnant Anna Chlumsky.
