See The Dress Chrissy Metz Actually Wore To The Golden Globes

This story was originally published on January 7, 2016.

This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz will be wearing designer Christian Siriano when she hits the Golden Globes red carpet tomorrow night. She will appear in one of two ultra-glam creations from the designer, and a behind-the-scenes video from E! News gives us a look at their final fitting together. "I prayed to the heavens," Metz laughingly says of how she became connected with Siriano. "I just got really lucky that he would want to work with me." She wasn't the only one feeling their partnership. "It was really exciting because she left it to be open to anything," Siriano says of dressing the breakout star. Siriano designed two options for Metz, explaining that "one is more classic, more elegant, and the other is maybe a little bit more fashion." Metz, for her part, has nothing but praise for both options, a flowing red dress with long-sleeved beaded bodice and a cascading green sleeveless gown with a dramatic drape of fabric adorning one shoulder. "I'm a lucky girl," she enthused. This is not the first time Siriano has dressed women whose bodies Hollywood consider non-traditional for the red carpet. Last year, when Ghostbusters Leslie Jones tweeted her frustration at the lack of fashion brands willing to dress her non-sample-sized self for the movie's premiere, Siriano was quick to offer his services , and the resulting custom, bright-red, off-the-shoulder gown was breathtaking. He has dressed Christina Hendricks, Kathy Bates, Nicey Nash, and a pregnant Anna Chlumsky.