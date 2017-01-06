Will La La Land dance away with a win for best picture? Will Meryl Streep pull a Meryl Streep and win yet another best actress award? Is Game of Thrones in danger of losing to Westworld for best TV drama series? We'll finally have answers to these questions (and more) on Sunday when the Golden Globes air on NBC. Of course, as with almost every other awards show these days, there are plenty of ways to catch the drama, glitz, and adorable stars of Stranger Things online. Below, your complete guide to seeing all the dresses, speeches, and embarrassing moments, even if you don't have a TV. Catch The Red Carpet On Twitter: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will be live-streaming the red carpet on Twitter starting at 6 p.m. On NBC.com: If you have a cable subscription, you can log in to NBC.com at 7 p.m. to see the Golden Globes Arrival Special. On the E! News App: This year, E! is launching E! Live 360, a special stream on the E! News App that will offer multiple viewing angles. According to E!, these will let "you decide what parts of the red carpet you want to see." On Instagram: Get a behind-the-scenes look with your favorite stars.
Watch Jimmy Fallon Host & See All The Winners
Live streams of the entire awards show are few and far between. NBC will be airing the show on NBC.com starting at 8 p.m., but again, you'll need that cable subscription for access. Another option is to try Sling TV. For $25 per month, you can get NBC and over 40 other channels on your phone or laptop, which isn't a bad deal considering you can cancel the service at any time. You can also follow along with our coverage. Read about the nominees here and here. Then fill out your ballot, make some popcorn, and pray there are no moments à la Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve performance.
