As for the whole conversation of why there aren't more red carpet dressing options for non-sample-sized women, it's nuanced, Siriano explained. A designer builds a collection for the runway with samples, because he doesn't know how it’ll grade for all the sizes the brand caters to (“I always liken it to an architect that makes a model before they build a 200-story building”). But because those are often the dresses that are requested, oftentimes a range of these test-designs won’t be readily available.



Still, people are wanting — and asking — to be represented in the fashion world, and it’s something the industry is only now starting to respond to, whether on the red carpet, in editorials, and at Fashion Week (which has shifted rapidly in recent seasons). This coming season should be particularly fascinating, as the "see now, buy now" hoopla is markedly changing the traditional show schedule. Still, Siriano sees the value of showing where your label stands on a twice-yearly basis, if anything, “to show the world that you’re capable of creating an interesting, conceptual story.”



Siriano's inclusive approach to business applies to his invite list: Siriano has long opened his runway presentations to customers and retail partners, another topic of conversation amid the Fashion Week changes chatter. He will be examining the traditional attendees (editors, buyers, et al.) a little bit more closely this season, though. “It will be interesting to see who comes to support and who doesn’t,” he said. “If you don’t support and you’re not ready for change, then it’s clear. I want to see who comes, and if they’re not on board after everything that’s been going on, then goodbye. I’m uninterested. If I’m never in that magazine or if I’m never in that store, then I’m fully okay with that. That’s my new motto.”



September is typically a time when fashion publications definitively tell you what’s in, and what’s out. Fuck that. We’re dedicating the next couple of weeks to celebrating all the iconoclasts, independent thinkers, and individuals with unique personal styles who’d rather say Fuck the Fashion Rules than follow them.

