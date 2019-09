These White Jeans Are 100% Spill-Proof (Really!)

The expanded Stay-White denim collection includes a cropped kick flare, a boyfriend jean, and a micro flare jean, plus two plus-size options sized 16 to 30. Oh, and did we mention all of the pairs ahead ring in at under-$50. For pants we know we won't have to toss out at the first sign of spaghetti sauce, let's just say we won't just be buying one. Click on to see all the new styles, and say goodbye to that Tide to Go stick once and for all.