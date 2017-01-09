These White Jeans Are 100% Spill-Proof (Really!)

In case you missed it, Old Navy blew the internet's mind last spring when it introduced its stain-resistant white skinny jeans. Finally, there was a no-fail solution for the spill-prone (read: all of us). And while we've yet to crack the code on just how this magic works, we tested the pants out for ourselves and, well, it does.
Thanks to the success of its OG pair, Old Navy is now introducing three new trend-driven styles in its stay-white technology. “Our customers responded so positively to our stay-white Rockstar denim that we decided to extend the technology to a wider range of styles,” Julie Luker, the brand's public relations director, told Refinery29. “Our robust stay-white line gives her options for any occasion, just in time for spring.”
The expanded Stay-White denim collection includes a cropped kick flare, a boyfriend jean, and a micro flare jean, plus two plus-size options sized 16 to 30. Oh, and did we mention all of the pairs ahead ring in at under-$50. For pants we know we won't have to toss out at the first sign of spaghetti sauce, let's just say we won't just be buying one. Click on to see all the new styles, and say goodbye to that Tide to Go stick once and for all.