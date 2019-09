These White Jeans Are Legitimately Stain-Repellent

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, there's two things we can't help but think about when it comes to our clothes: expandable waistbands, and stains. For the former, consider these food baby-ready outfits . For the latter, let these spill-proof pants do just the trick.We're ready to whip out all our summer clothes, but there are quite a few food-related seasonal sartorial hazards to be mindful of, like iced beverages of all sorts, BBQ condiments, and post-work ice cream cones. It makes us weary of the all-white #OOTD (or really, wearing any white, period) and prone to carrying instant stain remover at all times. But Old Navy is making this specific, very justified outfit concern a thing of the past with its latest take on a summer staple: The retailer just rolled out a new white skinny jean that's stain-repellent.Dubbed the Stay White wash, the jeans are made from the brand's classic soft denims, Melissa Morrin, Old Navy's senior designer for women's denim, told Refinery29. "The pairs are then treated with a stain-resistant wash, which makes liquids roll off the surface, magically, making the jeans perform well with many of your everyday liquid spills like coffee, juice, and wine; and combat more difficult stains after one wash," Morrin explains. Currently, the technology is available in the retailer's skinny-fit Rockstar silhouette (in regular, tall, and petite inseams) for $44.94.We tested out a pair of these seemingly game-changing jeans for ourselves (and recorded a little demo, below), with lukewarm black coffee as our stain perpetrator. From the very first cautious pour, the dark liquid flowed down the pant in rivulets without any absorption. Any lingering droplets sat on the surface until wiped off. We tried it again four, five times (mostly out of sheer amazement) and the jeans did, indeed, wipe off clean. There were only a few, very faint stains left over from the drops we couldn't immediately catch (only visible if you really looked for them), but we presume they'll easily come off in the washer.