Amid the standard Thanksgiving hooplah — like putting finishing touches on your sweet potato casserole, laughing over embarrassing #TBTs with cousins you haven't seen in ages, and obviously chowing down on some delicious eats — it's easy to forget about the immediate post-meal bloat that leaves us wishing we'd worn sweatpants. But this year, you don't have to forgo chic dressing for a full-on PJ look to be comfy during dinner, and our sage editors are here to prove it.
This episode of Maybelline's Style Throwdown tests senior style editor Annie Georgia Greenberg and EVP assistant Nell Riley's roomy dressing skills. Do they have what it takes to comfortably indulge in a holiday feast? You betcha. Thanks to a high-waisted silhouette here and a conveniently located tie accent there, these ladies can literally have their pie and eat it too — food baby be damned. See how they do it in the clip above, and don't think twice about going in for a second helping.
