Caitlyn Jenner’s Makeup Collection Is Even Better Than We Expected

While every single one of the eye shadows, lipsticks, and glosses in the range are supremely wearable — thanks to classic shades that are supremely flattering like shimmery gold, brick red, mauve-y pink, and burgundy — we were immediately drawn to the product names. A few standouts: Kindness, a glitter-flecked champagne gloss; Worthy, a deep plum eye shadow; and Compassion, a matte bronzer. Each one serves as a positive reminder to the LGBTQ community and its allies to embrace and welcome everyone in the beauty space.