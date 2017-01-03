Caitlyn Jenner’s Makeup Collection Is Even Better Than We Expected

Back in April, Caitlyn Jenner teamed up with MAC Cosmetics to release a limited-edition lipstick, aptly named "Finally Free." The meaningful move (and damn pretty colour) sparked a collective Internet freak-out. Today, Caitlyn unveiled her entire MAC collection, and it's as gorgeous as it is monumental.
"Caitlyn Jenner has fearlessly shared her transition with the world, and her new MAC collection continues that mission, proudly championing all ages, all races, and all sexes," the brand stated in a press release.
While every single one of the eye shadows, lipsticks, and glosses in the range are supremely wearable — thanks to classic shades that are supremely flattering like shimmery gold, brick red, mauve-y pink, and burgundy — we were immediately drawn to the product names. A few standouts: Kindness, a glitter-flecked champagne gloss; Worthy, a deep plum eye shadow; and Compassion, a matte bronzer. Each one serves as a positive reminder to the LGBTQ community and its allies to embrace and welcome everyone in the beauty space.
And if the brand's capsule collections with Selena or Mariah Carey are any indication, it'll sell out faster than Caitlyn can run.