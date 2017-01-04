Not Even Two Days Into 2017 & Rihanna Is Reviving An Old Trend

You know how the saying goes: New year, same Rihanna. Or something like that, right? Well, the Bajan songbird survived 2016 and is back with a brand new jam. And we're not talking about Work, Pt. II. You see, Rihanna is doing what Rihanna does best: setting and reviving new and beloved trends. The latest take? Tie dye. The airport style clairvoyant was seen in London rocking the hard-to-pull-off '70s trend. Just look at her. She's so crafty with her trash bag parka, that pricey Rodarte sweatsuit, those luxury house shoes (an upgrade from that unforgettable Uggs moment), and that sassy graphic carryon. She knows exactly what she's doing as she slays a look that us mortals could only dream to pulling off. And, per usual, she's not apologizing for making us rethink our entire wardrobes. But would we have it any other way? Would we prefer that our Bad Gal sneak through the airport, hand over face, hiding from the paparazzi? Nah. Because when she's not stunting at the dentist (yup, not even a root canal is a good enough excuse to tone it down), Rihanna's working the living hell out of that airport strut like it's a day of shooting for her never-produced "Phresh Out The Runway" music video. Only this time, she's phresh out of security and on her way to baggage claim. But whatever the concept — be it sweatpants or a naked dress — we'll never stop welcoming ideas from this style icon.
Advertisement