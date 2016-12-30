Sure, vacations are about exploring new places and seeing new things. And if you can also squeeze a few awesome Instagram posts out of your trip, that's a nice bonus.
Aside from posting selfies at all the major attractions in your destination, you might also choose to share images of your hotel if it's a particularly noteworthy one. But which of the world's hotels actually rack up the most love in the form of Instagram posts? We asked the site to share that data with us, and what we got was a fascinating look at the most popular hotels — that is, the ones that were geotagged more than any others in 2016.
One major trend? Apparently people love Las Vegas. Of the top 10 hotels to make Instagram's list, no less than five are on the Vegas Strip. Elsewhere, the W New York was also a hit, which isn't too surprising since Times Square is among the most popular Instagram locations, too.
So, which hotel took the top spot in 2016? We're counting down to number one, ahead. And if you make it to any of them in the new year, don't forget to snap plenty of pics.
