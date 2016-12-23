Chrissy Teigen Will Give You Dress Off Her Back If You Ask Nicely

Chrissy Teigen's confidence is clearly overflowing, because she's giving dresses away just for the asking. She's been making headlines with her Twitter, as always, but this time it's not for shading an unnamed movie or telling off her haters.
Twitter user Rebecca Howe liked the red dress Teigen was wearing on a recent Lip Sync Battle episode. So she asked her for it.
@chrissyteigen but seriously when you're done with that red dress from this week's @SpikeLSB can I have it please 😍— Rebecca Howe (@Rebecca_Howe42) December 23, 2016
And, like the cool celeb that she is, Teigen sent it to her.
I am done. DM me your address! https://t.co/OjPNk0FBLH— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 23, 2016
Apparently it's just that simple. We hope this leads to a scenario in which Teigen is like the model Santa Claus, and flies around giving dresses to young women. Maybe she can just, like, throw shoes out of whatever car she drives. We're just spitballing here, we've never been employed at the North Pole. As far as you know.
